Visa issues force Pakistan to leave without goalkeepers

Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
Pakistan hockey squad has left for Dhaka to take part in the Asian Champions Trophy without any goalkeeper in their line-up due to visa issues


Pakistan Junior Hockey Team (Representational Image)

Pakistan hockey squad has left for Dhaka to take part in the Asian Champions Trophy without any goalkeeper in their line-up due to visa issues. Asif Bajwa, the secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), said both the goalkeepers in the Pakistan camp, Amjad Ali and Mazhar Abbas, were not issued visas for Bangladesh.

