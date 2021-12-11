Donghae Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 - Finals
Donghae City
11 Dec 2021 CHN v THA (3/4th Place) 6 - 0
11 Dec 2021 JPN v KOR (Final) 2 - 1
Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Japan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|8
|9
|2
|Korea
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|3
|China
|3
|1
|0
|2
|12
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Thailand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|17
|-17
|0