One-sided contests on opening day of Hockey National Championships

Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
Karnataka beat Jammu & Kashmir 14-0, Puducherry beat Arunachal 14-0, Punjab beat Uttarakhand 11-0, Chandigarh beat Rajasthan 14-0 and Manipur beat Tripura 21-0 on the opening day of the Senior Men National Championships.


Manipur trounced Tripura 21-0 in the highest-scoring game of the opening day. (Hockey India)

The 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 kicked off in Pune on Saturday with Hockey Karnataka, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh and a solid looking Hockey Punjab stamping their credentials as contenders with huge wins in their respective openers. Manipur Hockey too showcased their pedigree by trouncing Tripura Hockey 21-0 in a high-scoring game of the tournament.

