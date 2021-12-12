EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship II (M) 2021 - 12 December
Paredes (POR)
All times GMT
11 Dec 2021 BLR v DEN (Pool A) 12 - 8
11 Dec 2021 CRO v UKR (Pool A) 7 - 6
11 Dec 2021 IRL v POR (Pool A) 2 - 7
11 Dec 2021 DEN v CRO (Pool A) 7 - 5
11 Dec 2021 BLR v IRL (Pool A) 9 - 3
11 Dec 2021 POR v UKR (Pool A) 4 - 5
12 Dec 2021 10:00 UKR v BLR (Pool A)
12 Dec 2021 11:30 DEN v IRL (Pool A)
12 Dec 2021 13:00 CRO v POR (Pool A)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|4
|4
|0
|0
|37
|18
|19
|12
|2
|Ukraine
|4
|3
|0
|1
|26
|19
|7
|9
|3
|Denmark
|4
|2
|0
|2
|26
|29
|-3
|6
|4
|Croatia
|4
|2
|0
|2
|25
|28
|-3
|6
|5
|Portugal
|4
|1
|0
|3
|19
|21
|-2
|3
|6
|Ireland
|4
|0
|0
|4
|15
|33
|-18
|0