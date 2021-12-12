Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship II (M) 2021 - 12 December

Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
Paredes (POR)

All times GMT

11 Dec 2021     BLR v DEN (Pool A)     12 - 8
11 Dec 2021     CRO v UKR (Pool A)     7 - 6
11 Dec 2021      IRL v POR (Pool A)        2 - 7
11 Dec 2021      DEN v CRO (Pool A)     7 - 5
11 Dec 2021      BLR v IRL (Pool A)        9 - 3
11 Dec 2021     POR v UKR (Pool A)      4 - 5

12 Dec 2021 10:00     UKR v BLR (Pool A)
12 Dec 2021 11:30     DEN v IRL (Pool A)
12 Dec 2021 13:00     CRO v POR (Pool A)

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belarus 4 4 0 0 37 18 19 12
2 Ukraine 4 3 0 1 26 19 7 9
3 Denmark 4 2 0 2 26 29 -3 6
4 Croatia 4 2 0 2 25 28 -3 6
5 Portugal 4 1 0 3 19 21 -2 3
6 Ireland 4 0 0 4 15 33 -18 0

