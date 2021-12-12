



The Indian senior men’s hockey team enjoys the luxury of having a slew of top-quality drag-flickers over the years. Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar as well as the recently-retired Rupinder Pal Singh represent a redoubtable drag-flicking unit. Now that potent drag-flick unit could see new members joining in the near future. Araijeet Singh Hundal with his power-packed performances in the 12th Junior Men’s World Cup has shown that he can be an exciting prospect for the national senior team.



