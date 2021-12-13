Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Books ad
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship: Jharkhand, Telangana score big wins

Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 20
View Comments

Skipper Taleb’s effort made him the top-scorer of the tournament and took Hockey Maharashtra to the top of Pool-H. In the same group, Hockey Bihar put aside the challenge of Chhattisgarh Hockey 4-2.

Hosts Hockey Maharashtra had a resounding 18-0 win over Hockey Mizoram, which included a big 8-goal effort by skipper Taleb Shah in the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.