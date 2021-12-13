Skipper Taleb’s effort made him the top-scorer of the tournament and took Hockey Maharashtra to the top of Pool-H. In the same group, Hockey Bihar put aside the challenge of Chhattisgarh Hockey 4-2.



Hosts Hockey Maharashtra had a resounding 18-0 win over Hockey Mizoram, which included a big 8-goal effort by skipper Taleb Shah in the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Sunday.



