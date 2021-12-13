EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship II (M) 2021 - Finals
Paredes (POR)
12 Dec 2021 UKR v BLR (Pool A) 4 - 7
12 Dec 2021 DEN v IRL (Pool A) 6 - 5
12 Dec 2021 CRO v POR (Pool A) 7 - 10
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|5
|5
|0
|0
|44
|22
|22
|15
|2
|Ukraine
|5
|3
|0
|2
|30
|26
|4
|9
|3
|Denmark
|5
|3
|0
|2
|32
|34
|-2
|9
|4
|Portugal
|5
|2
|0
|3
|29
|28
|1
|6
|5
|Croatia
|5
|2
|0
|3
|32
|38
|-6
|6
|6
|Ireland
|5
|0
|0
|5
|20
|39
|-19
|0