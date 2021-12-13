Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship II (M) 2021 - Finals

Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 19
Paredes (POR)

12 Dec 2021     UKR v BLR (Pool A)     4 - 7
12 Dec 2021     DEN v IRL (Pool A)         6 - 5
12 Dec 2021    CRO v POR (Pool A)     7 - 10

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belarus 5 5 0 0 44 22 22 15
2 Ukraine 5 3 0 2 30 26 4 9
3 Denmark 5 3 0 2 32 34 -2 9
4 Portugal 5 2 0 3 29 28 1 6
5 Croatia 5 2 0 3 32 38 -6 6
6 Ireland 5 0 0 5 20 39 -19 0

