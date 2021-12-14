Bani Singh, daughter of India's hockey double gold medallist Nandy, has crafted a solemn documentary tracing friendships of his college mates and India, Pak stars Shahrukh and Keshav Datt on either side of the emotive border.



By Sandeep Dwivedi





The Indian hockey team for the 1948 London Olympics. Grahnandan Singh (Nandy) and Keshav Datt (standing 2nd from right and right). (Pic credit: Taangh.com)



Lahore’s Government College had five hockey players at the 1948 London Olympics — two from the newly-born Pakistan, three representing freshly-partitioned India. Classmates till a few months ago; they had parted with heavy hearts and scars that would never heal.



