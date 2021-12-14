Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

New cycle starts as Indian men's hockey team take on Korea

Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
Indian men's hockey team will start its new cycle with a bunch of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when it begins its campaign against Korea in Dhaka on Tuesday


India men's hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. AP File

Dhaka: Olympic bronze medallist Indian men's hockey team will start its new cycle with a bunch of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when it begins its Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Korea here on Tuesday.

