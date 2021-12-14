Indian men's hockey team will start its new cycle with a bunch of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when it begins its campaign against Korea in Dhaka on Tuesday





India men's hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. AP File



Dhaka: Olympic bronze medallist Indian men's hockey team will start its new cycle with a bunch of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when it begins its Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Korea here on Tuesday.



