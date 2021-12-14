Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Team India to face Korea in Men's Asian Champions Trophy opener

Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021
India, led by skipper Manpreet Singh and vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, will return to action for the first time since their historic Olympic bronze-medal winning campaign.


The Indian men's hockey squad for the Asian Champions Trophy

India Men's Hockey team will return to action for the first time since their historic Olympic bronze-medal winning campaign as the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 gets underway in Dhaka from 14 December. In their opening tie, India are up against Korea. The defending Champions will be led by Skipper Manpreet Singh and Vice-Captain Harmanpreet Singh as they look to win the trophy.

