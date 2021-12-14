Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 - 14 December
Dhaka (BAN)
All times GMT +6
14 Dec 2021 15:30 KOR v IND (RR)
14 Dec 2021 18:00 JPN v PAK (RR)
15 Dec 2021 15:30 IND v BAN (RR)
15 Dec 2021 18:00 KOR v JPN (RR)
