Also lining up for a place in the last 8 are Odisha and Hockey Bengal. Both played out an exciting draw, leaving them level on 4 points with a win-draw from the two matches they played.





The matches took place at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri . Express



Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Hockey kept themselves in line for a quarterfinal berth, logging their second wins in their respective pools in the 11th Hockey India Senior National Championship 2021 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Tuesday.



