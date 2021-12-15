Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Bihar & Uttar Pradesh Hockey inch closer to place in final 8

Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
Also lining up for a place in the last 8 are Odisha and Hockey Bengal. Both played out an exciting draw, leaving them level on 4 points with a win-draw from the two matches they played.


The matches took place at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri . Express   

Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Hockey kept themselves in line for a quarterfinal berth, logging their second wins in their respective pools in the 11th Hockey India Senior National Championship 2021 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Tuesday.

