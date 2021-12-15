Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

'They stabbed, murdered hockey': Will the glory years of Pakistan hockey ever come back?

Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Jaspreet Sahni


File Pic: Pakistan hockey players (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Good wasn't a good enough adjective for Pakistan hockey in those days. Outstanding, phenomenal, stellar, magnificent: these were the adjectives Pakistan often found before their name when the world talked about their hockey once upon a time. But since the 1994 World Cup win, the state of game in Pakistan has not just nosedived for the green shirts, it has crash-landed.

