Jaspreet Sahni





File Pic: Pakistan hockey players (Getty Images)



NEW DELHI: Good wasn't a good enough adjective for Pakistan hockey in those days. Outstanding, phenomenal, stellar, magnificent: these were the adjectives Pakistan often found before their name when the world talked about their hockey once upon a time. But since the 1994 World Cup win, the state of game in Pakistan has not just nosedived for the green shirts, it has crash-landed.



