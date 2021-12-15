Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Misfiring India held to 2-2 draw by fighting Korea P

Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
laying their first tournament after the historic Tokyo Olympics campaign, India started brightly and scored in the fourth minute through Lalit Upadhyay before vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 18th minute to double their lead.


Lalit Kumar Upadhyay's goal gave India an early 1-0 lead before three goals in the second half. (HockeyIndia)

Defending champions and Olympic bronze-medallists India were held to a 2-2 draw by a fighting Korea in their opening match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

