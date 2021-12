A “rusty” South Korea fought back from a 0-2 deficit to draw 2-2 with India in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy opener at the Maulana Bhasani Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. There was a sense of Deja Vu with the outcome. The last time the two teams met was in the Asia Cup at the very venue in 2017 where the Koreans held the eventual champions 1-1.