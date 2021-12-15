Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 - 15 December
Dhaka (BAN)
All times GMT +6
14 Dec 2021 KOR v IND (RR) 2 - 2
14 Dec 2021 JPN v PAK (RR) 0 - 0
15 Dec 2021 15:30 IND v BAN (RR)
15 Dec 2021 18:00 KOR v JPN (RR)
16 Dec 2021 is a rest day
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0