Deepika scored four goals, including a hat-trick, for India juniors at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.







Teams SAI A and Sports hostel Bhubaneshwar in action (Khelo India/Twitter) By PTI India juniors defeated Sports Authority of India 'B' 6-0 in the opening Group A match of the inaugural Khelo India U-21 Women's Hockey League (Phase I) on Wednesday.