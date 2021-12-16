



Dilpreet scored a fabulous hat-trick in India’s 9-0 drubbing of hosts Bangladesh in the 6th Men’s Asian Champions Trophy at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. Interestingly, this was Dilpreet’s second hat-trick in the Asian Champions Trophy – he had scored his first hat-trick in India’s 11-0 mauling of Oman in the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy at Muscat. This is the sixth instance of an Indian scoring a hat-trick in the Asian Champions Trophy.



