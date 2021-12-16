Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 - 16 December
Dhaka (BAN)
All times GMT +6
15 Dec 2021 IND v BAN (RR) 9 - 0
15 Dec 2021 KOR v JPN (RR) 3 - 3
16 DEc 2021 is a rest day
17 Dec 2021 15:30 IND v PAK (RR)
17 Dec 2021 18:00 BAN v KOR (RR)
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|2
|9
|4
|2
|Korea
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Japan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|-9
|0