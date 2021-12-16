Dhaka (BAN)



All times GMT +6



15 Dec 2021 IND v BAN (RR) 9 - 0

15 Dec 2021 KOR v JPN (RR) 3 - 3



16 DEc 2021 is a rest day



17 Dec 2021 15:30 IND v PAK (RR)

17 Dec 2021 18:00 BAN v KOR (RR)



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 2 1 1 0 11 2 9 4 2 Korea 2 0 2 0 5 5 0 2 3 Japan 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2 4 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 Bangladesh 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

FIH Match Centre