On Friday, India will be up against Pakistan, who too boasts of a rich hockey history although of late the game is on the decline in that nation.





Indian hockey team in action against Bangladesh at Asian Champions Trophy (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)



Back to their best after a slow start, defending champions India would look to continue their cautious experiments when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their third round-robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament on Friday.



