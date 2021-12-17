Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian hockey team to take on arch-rivals Pakistan

Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 27
On Friday, India will be up against Pakistan, who too boasts of a rich hockey history although of late the game is on the decline in that nation.


Indian hockey team in action against Bangladesh at Asian Champions Trophy (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)

Back to their best after a slow start, defending champions India would look to continue their cautious experiments when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their third round-robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament on Friday.

