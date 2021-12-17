Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Can India continue its winning streak against Pakistan today?

Published on Friday, 17 December 2021
By K. ARUMUGAM



In a strange world subdued by the COVID – 19 pandemic, the two arch-rivals will hope to rekindle some of the vigour of the past in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Maulana Bhasani stadium in Dhaka. Both teams are in a rebuilding mode but with contrasting statures. India, who won an Olympic medal after 41 years at the Tokyo 2020 have rested several of the team which took bronze in an effort to consolidate in the next Olympic cycle. Pakistan, whose freefall has deprived them of playing in the last two Olympics and seen them occupy lowly 18th spot in the FIH rankings are trying to climb up the rungs.

