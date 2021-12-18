Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 - 18 December

Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 10:00
Dhaka (BAN)

All times GMT +6

17 Dec 2021     IND v PAK (RR)     3 - 1
17 Dec 2021     BAN v KOR (RR)     2 - 3

18 Dec 2021 15:30     PAK v KOR (RR)    
18 Dec 2021 18:00     JPN v BAN (RR)    

19 Dec 2021 15:30     IND v JPN (RR)    
19 Dec 2021 18:00     PAK v BAN (RR)    

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 India 3 2 1 0 14 3 11 7
2 Korea 3 1 2 0 8 7 1 5
3 Japan 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2
4 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
5 Bangladesh 2 0 0 2 2 12 -10 0

FIH Match Centre

