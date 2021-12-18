Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 - 18 December
Dhaka (BAN)
All times GMT +6
17 Dec 2021 IND v PAK (RR) 3 - 1
17 Dec 2021 BAN v KOR (RR) 2 - 3
18 Dec 2021 15:30 PAK v KOR (RR)
18 Dec 2021 18:00 JPN v BAN (RR)
19 Dec 2021 15:30 IND v JPN (RR)
19 Dec 2021 18:00 PAK v BAN (RR)
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|2
|1
|0
|14
|3
|11
|7
|2
|Korea
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|7
|1
|5
|3
|Japan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|5
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|12
|-10
|0