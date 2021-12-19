In the first quarterfinal, two-time champions Punjab left it late to down Chandigarh 2-1. Both goals were scored by the experienced Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh.





Maharashtra took the last quarterfinal slot downing Tamil Nadu with a 2-0 win in the shoot out after playing out a 2-2 draw at the end of full time.



Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and hosts Maharashtra moved into the semifinals on Saturday, with hard-fought wins in the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium.



