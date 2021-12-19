Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Books ad
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra enter last 4 of Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship

Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

In the first quarterfinal, two-time champions Punjab left it late to down Chandigarh 2-1. Both goals were scored by the experienced Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh.


Maharashtra took the last quarterfinal slot downing Tamil Nadu with a 2-0 win in the shoot out after playing out a 2-2 draw at the end of full time.

Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and hosts Maharashtra moved into the semifinals on Saturday, with hard-fought wins in the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.