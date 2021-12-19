Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India look to continue their winning run in final round-robin match against Japan

Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
India is already assured of the semifinal spot as they're currently leading the standings with seven points from three games ahead of Korea, Japan and Pakistan.


Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

Assured of a place in the semifinals, defending champions India would look to continue their winning run when they clash with Japan in their final round-robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament, on Sunday.

