DHAKA: Pakistan’s Rana Abdul Waheed (third R) scores against South Korea during their Asian Champions Trophy match at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.—AFP



LAHORE: Rana Abdul Waheed scored twice, including a 57th-minute leveller, to help Pakistan hold South Korea to a 3-3 draw in their round-robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday.