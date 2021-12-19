Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

PAK, South Korea split honours in six goal thriller

Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
Pakistan and South Korea produced a thrilling 3-3 draw in a 2021 Asian Champions Trophy encounter at the Maulana Bhasani stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. The point either team earned would be greeted in contrasting fashion. For South Korea it meant avoiding the fourth spot and thereby semi-final meeting with the top finisher in the five-nation league – in all probability India. For Pakistan, the single point isn’t enough to guarantee themselves a semi-final spot as well as an avoidance of fourth spot in the pool.

