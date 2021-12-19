Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 - 19 December
Dhaka (BAN)
All times GMT +6
18 Dec 2021 PAK v KOR (RR) 3 - 3
18 Dec 2021 JPN v BAN (RR) 5 - 0
19 Dec 2021 15:30 IND v JPN (RR)
19 Dec 2021 18:00 PAK v BAN (RR)
20 Dec 2021 is a rest day
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|2
|1
|0
|14
|3
|11
|7
|2
|Korea
|4
|1
|3
|0
|11
|10
|1
|6
|3
|Japan
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|3
|5
|5
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|2
|5
|Bangladesh
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|17
|-15
|0