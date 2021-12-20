Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

CIC directs Hockey India to disclose purpose of fund transfers to foreign accounts

Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

Central Information Commission

The Central Information Commission has directed Hockey India to disclose the purpose behind funds transferred by it to foreign accounts and cash withdrawals from its accounts, after the information was withheld by the federation on the grounds of commercial confidence.

