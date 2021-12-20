Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Books ad
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Defending champions India book semi-final berth with 6-0 win over Japan

Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 20
View Comments

India had earlier secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.



India's fourth round-robin match saw the defending champions confirm their place in the semi-finals of Asian Champions Trophy 2021 with a 6-0 win over Japan on Sunday at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium. India had earlier secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.  

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.