India's fourth round-robin match saw the defending champions confirm their place in the semi-finals of Asian Champions Trophy 2021 with a 6-0 win over Japan on Sunday at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium. India had earlier secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.