Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 - 20 Decem
Dhaka (BAN
All times GMT + 6
19 Dec 2021 IND v JPN (RR) 6 - 0
19 Dec 2021 PAK v BAN (RR) 6 - 2
20 Dec 2021 is a rest day
21 Dec 2021 15:30 KOR v PAK (Semi-final 1)
21 Dec 2021 18:00 IND v JPN (Semi-final 2)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|4
|3
|1
|0
|20
|3
|17
|10
|2
|Korea
|4
|1
|3
|0
|11
|10
|1
|6
|3
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|10
|8
|2
|5
|4
|Japan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|5
|5
|Bangladesh
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|23
|-19
|0