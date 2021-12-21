Agreement includes provision of a bespoke Competition Management platform for FIH and its member associations







Lausanne and St.Gallen, Switzerland – 20 December 2021: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), the leading global sports technology company that creates immersive experiences for sports fans,today announced a global partnership which makes Sportradar the exclusive betting and gaming data rights partner of hockey’s world governing body through to the end of the 2029/30 season.



