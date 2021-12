India Women's U-21 Hockey League Mohanty's team finished only two points away from the group-toppers





Sports Authority of India Team B (Source: SAI/Twitter)



Simanta Krushna Mohanty, one of the most vigil eyes spotting the best of the players at the ongoing Khelo India Women's U-21 Hockey League, guided the Sports Authority of India's 'B' team to a second-place finish in the tournament.