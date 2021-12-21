



Graham Reid was appointed as the Indian men’s hockey team head coach in April 2019. His first international assignment with the Blueshirts was the 2019 Australia Tour, where the side lost to Australia tamely by 0-4 and 2-5 margins respectively at Perth. From the lows of Perth, Reid worked behind the scenes to help the national side bag an Olympic bronze medal – the first in 41 years and can now boast of being one of the most successful foreign coaches of the Indian men’s hockey team.



