Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Books ad
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

“Teams generally get transfixed by scorelines but you’ve got to look at the numbers behind a match” says Reid

Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 9
View Comments



Head coach Graham Reid’s team talk on the eve of India’s Asian Champions Trophy semi-final against Japan will be the converse of the one he delivered after playing Australia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India beat Japan 6-0 on Sunday and play them again on Tuesday. More than four months ago, Reid’s countrymen trounced India 7-1. His views then are a mirror image of what he will portray this evening at the team meeting.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.