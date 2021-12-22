Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Punjab crowned champions of Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2021

Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
Hockey Punjab goalkeeper Kamalbir Singh emerged as the hero of the match, making as many as four saves in the shootout to help his team clinch the title.


The victorious Punjab team at the medal ceremony (HockeyIndia)

Hockey Punjab beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-1 in a shootout to clinch the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 title here in Pune today whereas Hockey Karnataka beat Hockey Maharashtra 5-2 to finish third in the tournament.

 

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

