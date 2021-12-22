Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Japan stun title favourites India 5-3, setup summit clash with South Korea

Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
The Japanese looked a completely different side on Tuesday as they toyed with the defence of the Manpreet Singh-led side from the beginning.

Indian and Japanese player fight for possession in the Asian Champions Trophy semi-final clash in Dhaka. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Dhaka: Defending champions and Olympic bronze medallist India dished out a below-par performance to suffer a stunning 3-5 defeat against Japan in the second semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament in Dhaka on Tuesday.

