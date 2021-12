Japan were devastating on the counter-attacks and their man-marking defence blunted India’s attack for much of the match. India will play Pakistan for third place next.



By Rahul Venkat





Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India go down 5-3 to Japan in semis Picture by Hockey India



The Indian hockey team lost 5-3 to Japan in the semi-finals of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 at the Moulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday.