Hockey New Zealand (HNZ) is proud to announce that former Olympian, Greg Nicol, has signed on as the new head coach of the Vantage Black Sticks Men (VBSM). Nicol is no stranger to the VBSM and wider HNZ programme having served as assistant coach for the VBSM at the Beijing Olympics, and then at the Rio Olympics in 2016. He was also an assistant coach for the VBS Women at the London Olympics in 2012.