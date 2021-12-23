Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Asian Champions Trophy Review: What went wrong, best players, stand out performances

Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 1
Despite having several experienced players, India finished 3rd in the five-nation tournament held in Dhaka, Bangladesh

By C.C. Chengappa


Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

Many predicted a gold medal and a breeze of a tournament for India at the men's Asian Champions Trophy held over the past two weeks. It seemed as though this tournament came as a surprise to India. Despite topping the group stages, they suffered immensely against Japan who shocked the Indian team tactically. The 5-3 defeat exposed India and led to them crashing out in the semi-finals fo the 5 nation tournament. We take a look at certain features which stood out for India in the course of the tournament.

