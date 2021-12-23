Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Jang helps South Korea to victory

Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 1
“Comeback Kings” South Korea spearheaded by protagonist Jang Jonghyun clinched the Asian Champions Trophy on a shootout after going seconds from defeat in the final against Japan at the Maulana Bhasani Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Jang scored twice in the last five minutes when his team trailed 1-3 to a sparkling Japanese team who did admirably without livewire forward Kenta Tanaka, sidelined by injury. Kenta was of course declared Best Player of the Tournament.

