Toussaint to lead T&T in Pan Am World qualifiers

Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 8
FLASHBACK: T&T’s Akim Toussaint, left, dribbles past Guyana’s Jamarj Assanah while team-mate Mickell Pierre looks on in the background during their 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup Men’s match at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Guyana in October 2018. T&T won 4-0. PHOTO: YAN HUCKENDUBLER.

Long-serving senior men’s hockey player Akim Toussaint of Police has been appointed captain of the T&T senior men’s hockey team which will compete in the eight-team Pan American Men’s Hockey Cup Tournament from January 20-30 in Santiago, Chile.

