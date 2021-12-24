Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian men to finish 2021 in third spot, women drop to ninth

Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 6
The men's team won the bronze in Tokyo Games earlier this year to end a 41-year medal wait for the country while the women's team finished at a historic fourth place.


India men's hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. AP File

Lausanne: Olympic bronze winning Indian men's hockey team will end the year in third spot, its highest-ever, as per the International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings released on Thursday.

