In its obsessive pursuit of an Olympic medal, India had focused exclusively on the core group of 30-odd players, who have been in and around the national team. The rung below, however, remains severely undercooked.



By Mihir Vasavda





If there was one big takeaway from the Junior World Cup, where India finished fourth, and the Asian Champions Trophy, which concluded last week, it’s that there is an urgent need to overhaul the country’s domestic structure.



In early 2019, a bunch of Indian players approached the then High-Performance Director of Hockey India, David John, confused and concerned.



