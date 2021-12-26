A bronze medal at the Tokyo Games was good enough to write a golden chapter in





India men hockey team win bronze at Tokyo Olympics



A bronze medal was good enough to write a golden chapter in Indian hockey, which was desperately seeking a revival for long, as Indian men and women teams conjured up an inspirational show at the Tokyo Games which will be remembered for ages. A historic bronze-winning show by the men's team and an outstanding fourth place finish for the women's team infused fresh life into the game which was in danger of slipping into oblivion. Defying all odds and challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian men's team ushered in a new dawn in 2021 by ending a 41-year long wait a medal at the Olympics - a stage which it owned in its glorious past.



