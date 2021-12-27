The Indian hockey teams (both men and women) have a spectacular year to look back to. While the Indian men's hockey team brought glory to the country when they ended a 41-year Olympic medal drought after defeating Germany 5-4 at the Tokyo Games.





Harmanpreet Singh (Source: Hockey India)



The Indian hockey teams (both men and women) have a spectacular year to look back to. While the Indian men's hockey team brought glory to the country when they ended a 41-year Olympic medal drought after defeating Germany 5-4 at the Tokyo Games, The Indian women's team, finished at historic fourth place in the Games, with a special win against the mighty Australians.



