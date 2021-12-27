Year in review 2021: Bronze for men, inspiring fourth place for women at Tokyo Olympics ushers in new dawn for hockey
A historic bronze-winning show by the men's team and an outstanding fourth place finish for the women's team infused fresh life into the game which was in danger of slipping into oblivion.
India men's hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. AP File
New Delhi: A bronze medal was good enough to write a golden chapter in Indian hockey, which was desperately seeking a revival for long, as Indian men and women teams conjured up an inspirational show at the Tokyo Games which will be remembered for ages.