The Rani Rampal-led team became the first Indian women's hockey team to finish fourth-place at the Olympics and also achieve the best-ever FIH World Rankings.





Indian women's hockey team celebrating historic QF win against Australia in Tokyo Olympics



rom a historic fourth-place finish at the prestigious Tokyo Olympics to achieving the best-ever FIH World Rankings to bagging FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021 in all categories, the year 2021 was a fairytale for the Indian Women's Hockey Team.



