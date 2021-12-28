Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2021: A fairytale year for the Indian women's hockey team

Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021
The Rani Rampal-led team became the first Indian women's hockey team to finish fourth-place at the Olympics and also achieve the best-ever FIH World Rankings.


Indian women's hockey team celebrating historic QF win against Australia in Tokyo Olympics

rom a historic fourth-place finish at the prestigious Tokyo Olympics to achieving the best-ever FIH World Rankings to bagging FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021 in all categories, the year 2021 was a fairytale for the Indian Women's Hockey Team.

