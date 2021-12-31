Hockey India names 60 players for Senior Men National Camp
The list includes retained players from both Junior and Senior Men's Core groups, who have been selected based on their performance in the recent international tournaments.
he victorious Punjab team at the medal ceremony of Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship (HockeyIndia)
Hockey India on Thursday announced a list of 60 players for the Senior Men's National Camp which commences from 3 January 2022 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.