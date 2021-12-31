Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockey India names 60 players for Senior Men National Camp

Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 10:00 | Hits: 8
View Comments

The list includes retained players from both Junior and Senior Men's Core groups, who have been selected based on their performance in the recent international tournaments.


he victorious Punjab team at the medal ceremony of Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship (HockeyIndia)

Hockey India on Thursday announced a list of 60 players for the Senior Men's National Camp which commences from 3 January 2022 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.