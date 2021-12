By K. Rajan





SSTMI players celebrate after winning the MJHL Cup at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: SSTMI Thunderbolts redeemed themselves by beating BJSS Thunderbolts 4-1 to claim the Malaysia Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.