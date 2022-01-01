Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Umpire McClean trusted into the spotlight once again

Published on Saturday, 01 January 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
T&T’s top international hockey umpire Ayanna McClean took charge of her fourth match in the Women’s preliminary round match in the hockey tournament between Argentina and Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan in July. Argentina won 2-1.

On Wednesday evening, the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) crowned cyclist Nicholas Paul and track and field athlete Michelle-Lee Ahye as its Senior Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year respectively for 2021.

